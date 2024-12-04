Hershey rumor highlighted in Betaville blog

A rumor regarding Hershey (HSY) was highlighted in an alert sent by the Betaville M&A blog, contacts tell The Fly.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on HSY:
- Hershey call volume above normal and directionally bullish
- Ex-Dividend Date Nearing for These 10 Stocks – Week of November 18, 2024
- TD says RFK nomination ‘more unwelcome uncertainty’ for processed foods
- Hershey price target lowered to $187 from $193 at DA Davidson
- Hershey price target lowered to $180 from $202 at Barclays
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.