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Hershey Reaffirms FY26 Sales, Earnings Guidance

March 31, 2026 — 07:41 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - The Hershey Company (HSY) said, for fiscal 2026, the company continues to project: total company net sales growth in a range of 4% to 5%, organic net sales growth in a range of 2.5% to 3.5%, reported earnings per share growth of 79% to 89%, and adjusted earnings per share growth of 30% to 35%.

Kirk Tanner, CEO, said: "With a differentiated portfolio, we are uniquely positioned to win with our iconic core brands and expand faster in high growth spaces. Through One Hershey, we go to market as one integrated team across sweet, salty, and functional snacking. The next chapter of growth and leading performance starts now."

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Hershey shares are up 0.68 percent to $215.00.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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