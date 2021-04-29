Markets
Hershey Raises Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - The Hershey Company (HSY) said it now expects full-year adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $6.79 to $6.92, an increase of 8% to 10% from $6.29 in fiscal 2020, and an increase from the previously communicated range of 6% to 8%. Full-year net sales growth is now expected to be in the range of 4% to 6%, an increase from the previously communicated range of 2% to 4%.

First quarter adjusted earnings per share was $1.92, an increase of 17.8%. Consolidated net sales were $2.30 billion, an increase of 12.7%. Organic, constant currency net sales increased 12.9%.

