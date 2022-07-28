Markets
HSY

Hershey Raises FY22 Outlook; Boosts Dividend 15% - Update

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, Hershey Co. (HSY) raised its adjusted earnings and net sales growth guidance for the full-year 2022, reflecting the strength of its performance in the first-half and expectations for the second half of the year.

For fiscal 2022, the company now projects adjusted earnings in the range of $8.05 to $8.20 per share on net sales growth of 12 to 14 percent.

Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $7.91 to $8.05 per share on net sales growth of 10 to 12 percent.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $8.05 per share on net sales growth of 11.3 percent to $9.99 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The Board of Directors of The Hershey Company also declared 15 percent higher quarterly dividend of $1.036 on the Common Stock and $0.942 on the Class B Common Stock, payable September 15, 2022, to shareholders of record as of August 19, 2022.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HSY

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular