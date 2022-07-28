Hershey raises annual adjusted profit growth forecast

July 28 (Reuters) - Hershey Co HSY.N on Thursday raised its annual adjusted profit growth forecast, as the Kit Kat maker expects to benefit from price hikes and robust demand for its chocolates and candies.

The company said it now expects full-year 2022 adjusted profit per share growth of 12% to 14%, compared with its prior forecast of a 10% to 12% rise.

(Reporting by Mehr Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Mehr.Bedi@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.