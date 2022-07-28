US Markets
HSY

Hershey raises annual adjusted profit growth forecast

Contributor
Mehr Bedi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Hershey Co on Thursday raised its annual adjusted profit growth forecast, as the Kit Kat maker expects to benefit from price hikes and robust demand for its chocolates and candies.

July 28 (Reuters) - Hershey Co HSY.N on Thursday raised its annual adjusted profit growth forecast, as the Kit Kat maker expects to benefit from price hikes and robust demand for its chocolates and candies.

The company said it now expects full-year 2022 adjusted profit per share growth of 12% to 14%, compared with its prior forecast of a 10% to 12% rise.

(Reporting by Mehr Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Mehr.Bedi@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HSY

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular