HSY

Hershey quarterly sales misses estimates

Contributor
Uday Sampath Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/© Mike Blake / Reuters

Hershey Co quarterly sales missed estimates on Thursday, as the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic kept people from spending on its chocolates and candies in overseas markets, such as Brazil and Mexico.

July 23 (Reuters) - Hershey Co HSY.N quarterly sales missed estimates on Thursday, as the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic kept people from spending on its chocolates and candies in overseas markets, such as Brazil and Mexico.

Net sales fell to $1.71 billion, in the second quarter ended June 28, from $1.77 billion a year ago, falling short of analysts' average estimate of $1.74 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv data.

However, the company said it expected sales to accelerate in the second half of the year.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((UdaySampath.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; Twitter: @sampath_uday;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HSY

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters