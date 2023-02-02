Hershey Q4 Profit Beats Estimates; Projects 2023 Adj. EPS Growth Of 9%-11%

(RTTNews) - The Hershey Company (HSY) reported fourth quarter adjusted earnings per share of $2.02, an increase of 19.5%. On average, 19 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.77, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Reported net income was $396.3 million, or $1.92 per share, an increase of 18.5%. Consolidated net sales were $2.65 billion, an increase of 14.0%. Organic, constant currency net sales increased 10.7%. Analysts on average had estimated $2.58 billion in revenue.

For 2023, the company expects net sales growth of 6% to 8%, reported earnings per share growth of 11% to 15% and adjusted earnings per share growth of 9% to 11%. Adjusted EPS is estimated in a range of $9.29 - $9.46. Analysts expect the company to report profit per share of $8.94.

Shares of Hershey are up 2% in pre-market trade on Thursday.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.