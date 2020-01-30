Markets
Hershey Q4 19 Earnings Conference Call At 8:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Hershey Co. (HSY) will host a conference call at 8:00 AM ET on January 30, 2020, to discuss Q4 19 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://www.thehersheycompany.com/content/corporate_SSF/en_us/investors/events-reports-releases/calendar-of-events.html

To listen to the call, dial 1-877-407-3982 (US) or 1-201-493-6780 (International) with conference ID 13697187.

For a replay call, dial 1-844-512-2921 (US) or 1-412-317-6671 (International) with conference ID 13697187.

