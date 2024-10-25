Hershey price target lowered to $180 from $195 at Stifel

Stifel lowered the firm’s price target on Hershey (HSY) to $180 from $195 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The firm’s estimates are below consensus for Hershey, Campbell (CPB), and Mondelez (MDLZ), the analyst noted in a preview for the packaged and prepared food group. The group trades a valuation that is a discount to history, primarily reflecting the uncertain volume recovery trajectory and reinvestment requirements, the analyst noted.
