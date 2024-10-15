News & Insights

Markets
HSY

Hershey Inks Five-year Deal With Nine Cocoa-producing Cooperatives In Cote D'Ivoire

October 15, 2024 — 09:38 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Hershey Co. (HSY) Tuesday announced a five-year agreement with nine cocoa-producing cooperatives in Cote d'Ivoire.

The move is part of its "Cocoa For Good" strategy, a 10-year, $500 million investment by the company to address the complex challenges facing cocoa farmers.

The announcement coincided with the annual National Cocoa and Chocolate Days held in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire.

"Improving farmer incomes requires a holistic approach and collaboration across public and private sectors," said Tricia Brannigan, Vice President, Chief Procurement Officer for Hershey. "Collaboration happens best when you have trust. Trust is built over time through strong, long-lasting relationships."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HSY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.