Hershey initiated with a Sell at Redburn Atlantic

October 22, 2024 — 04:50 am EDT

Redburn Atlantic analyst Bingqing Zhu initiated coverage of Hershey (HSY) with a Sell rating and $165 price target The firm says its analysis :highlights multiple challenges” for Hershey, including flat chocolate consumption, rising health concerns and intensified competition. It models 1.4% organic sales growth in the long term, which is below consensus. The stock’s valuation “is still too rich” for a company that offers organic sales growth that is below the staples sector average over the long term, with increased near-term risk due to pricing needed to offset cocoa inflation, along with sector-leading margins that have little room to expand, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
