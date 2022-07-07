Hershey (HSY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Hershey (HSY) closed at $219.93, marking a -0.32% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.5%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.32%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the chocolate bar and candy maker had gained 4.79% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 1.6% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.54% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Hershey as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 28, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.66, up 12.93% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.22 billion, up 11.59% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.03 per share and revenue of $9.97 billion, which would represent changes of +11.84% and +11.11%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Hershey. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Hershey is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Hershey currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 27.47. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 25.08, which means Hershey is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, HSY's PEG ratio is currently 3.58. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. HSY's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.58 as of yesterday's close.

The Food - Confectionery industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

