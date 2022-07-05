Hershey (HSY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Hershey (HSY) closed at $218.34 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.2% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.42%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.17%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the chocolate bar and candy maker had gained 4.54% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 0.69% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.79% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Hershey as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Hershey is projected to report earnings of $1.66 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 12.93%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.22 billion, up 11.59% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.03 per share and revenue of $9.97 billion. These totals would mark changes of +11.84% and +11.11%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Hershey. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Hershey currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Hershey has a Forward P/E ratio of 27.51 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 26.08.

Also, we should mention that HSY has a PEG ratio of 3.59. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. HSY's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.59 as of yesterday's close.

The Food - Confectionery industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, which puts it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

