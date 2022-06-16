Hershey (HSY) Stock Moves -1.91%: What You Should Know

Hershey (HSY) closed at $202.26 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.91% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 3.25% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.42%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.48%.

Heading into today, shares of the chocolate bar and candy maker had lost 0.72% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 7.55% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.62% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Hershey as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Hershey to post earnings of $1.66 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 12.93%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.22 billion, up 11.59% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.03 per share and revenue of $9.97 billion. These totals would mark changes of +11.84% and +11.11%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Hershey. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.24% lower. Hershey is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Hershey's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 25.67. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.23.

It is also worth noting that HSY currently has a PEG ratio of 3.35. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Food - Confectionery industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.35 as of yesterday's close.

The Food - Confectionery industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 52, putting it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

