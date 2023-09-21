Hershey (HSY) Stock Moves -1.5%: What You Should Know

Hershey (HSY) closed at $208.15 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.5% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.64% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.82%.

Heading into today, shares of the chocolate bar and candy maker had lost 1.85% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 1.32% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.89% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Hershey as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Hershey is projected to report earnings of $2.47 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 13.82%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.98 billion, up 9.18% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.55 per share and revenue of $11.27 billion, which would represent changes of +12.09% and +8.15%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Hershey. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.08% higher within the past month. Hershey is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Hershey is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.13. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 22.13, which means Hershey is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.

Also, we should mention that HSY has a PEG ratio of 2.59. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. HSY's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.94 as of yesterday's close.

The Food - Confectionery industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 112, putting it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Hershey Company (The) (HSY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.