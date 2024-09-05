Hershey (HSY) Stock Moves -0.3%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Hershey (HSY) closed at $198.10, marking a -0.3% move from the previous day. This change traded in line with S&P 500. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.54%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.25%.

The chocolate bar and candy maker's stock has dropped by 0.57% in the past month, falling short of the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 3.59% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.42%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Hershey in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $2.78, marking a 6.92% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $3.13 billion, showing a 3.39% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.50 per share and revenue of $11.36 billion, which would represent changes of -0.94% and +1.78%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Hershey. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.09% decrease. Hershey is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

With respect to valuation, Hershey is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.91. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 18.93 of its industry.

It is also worth noting that HSY currently has a PEG ratio of 5.77. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Food - Confectionery industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.91.

The Food - Confectionery industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 236, finds itself in the bottom 7% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Investment Research

