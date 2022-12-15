Hershey (HSY) Stock Moves -0.79%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Hershey (HSY) closed at $234.14, marking a -0.79% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.49%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 2.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the chocolate bar and candy maker had gained 5.76% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 5.4% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.14% in that time.

Hershey will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Hershey is projected to report earnings of $1.79 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 5.92%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.58 billion, up 10.92% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.29 per share and revenue of $10.35 billion, which would represent changes of +15.46% and +15.33%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Hershey. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% higher. Hershey is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Hershey has a Forward P/E ratio of 28.48 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.71.

We can also see that HSY currently has a PEG ratio of 3.72. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Food - Confectionery stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.72 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Food - Confectionery industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 34, putting it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

