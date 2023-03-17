Hershey (HSY) Stock Moves -0.76%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Hershey (HSY) closed at $243.15, marking a -0.76% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.19%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.27%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the chocolate bar and candy maker had gained 4.16% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 0.58% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.02% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Hershey as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Hershey is projected to report earnings of $2.66 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 5.14%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.9 billion, up 8.77% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $9.39 per share and revenue of $11.23 billion. These totals would mark changes of +10.21% and +7.76%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Hershey. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Hershey currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Hershey is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 26.09. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 23.04, which means Hershey is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that HSY has a PEG ratio of 3.4 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Food - Confectionery was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.4 at yesterday's closing price.

The Food - Confectionery industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 14, putting it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow HSY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Hershey Company (The) (HSY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.