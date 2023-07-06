Hershey (HSY) Stock Moves -0.42%: What You Should Know

Hershey (HSY) closed at $247.76 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.42% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.79%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.71%.

Heading into today, shares of the chocolate bar and candy maker had lost 1.73% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 4.15% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.16% in that time.

Hershey will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.90, up 5.56% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.53 billion, up 6.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $9.49 per share and revenue of $11.29 billion. These totals would mark changes of +11.38% and +8.39%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Hershey should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Hershey currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Hershey has a Forward P/E ratio of 26.21 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 22.92, so we one might conclude that Hershey is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that HSY currently has a PEG ratio of 3.42. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Food - Confectionery stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.42 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Food - Confectionery industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 110, which puts it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow HSY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.2% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Hershey Company (The) (HSY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.