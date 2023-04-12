Hershey (HSY) Stock Moves -0.2%: What You Should Know

Hershey (HSY) closed at $258.61 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.2% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.08%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the chocolate bar and candy maker had gained 7.08% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 6.01% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.51% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Hershey as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 27, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.64, up 4.35% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.9 billion, up 8.73% from the year-ago period.

HSY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.37 per share and revenue of $11.22 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +9.98% and +7.69%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Hershey. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.23% lower within the past month. Hershey is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Hershey is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 27.66. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 23.08, which means Hershey is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that HSY currently has a PEG ratio of 3.61. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Food - Confectionery stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.61 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Food - Confectionery industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 209, putting it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow HSY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

