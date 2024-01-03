Hershey (HSY) Stock Moves -0.1%: What You Should Know

Hershey (HSY) closed the latest trading day at $191.84, indicating a -0.1% change from the previous session's end. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.8%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.76%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.18%.

Shares of the chocolate bar and candy maker witnessed a gain of 2.18% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Consumer Staples sector with its gain of 2.53% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.4%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Hershey in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.97, indicating a 2.48% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.74 billion, up 3.43% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Hershey. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.47% downward. Hershey is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

From a valuation perspective, Hershey is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.26. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 20.77 for its industry.

It's also important to note that HSY currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.27. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Food - Confectionery industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.44 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Food - Confectionery industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 223, which puts it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.