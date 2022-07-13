Hershey (HSY) Stock Moves -0.16%: What You Should Know

Hershey (HSY) closed the most recent trading day at $219.78, moving -0.16% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.45%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.67%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.06%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the chocolate bar and candy maker had gained 6.45% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 0.64% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.89% in that time.

Hershey will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 28, 2022. On that day, Hershey is projected to report earnings of $1.66 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 12.93%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.22 billion, up 11.59% from the year-ago period.

HSY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.03 per share and revenue of $9.97 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +11.84% and +11.11%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Hershey should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Hershey is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Hershey is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 27.41. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.12.

We can also see that HSY currently has a PEG ratio of 3.57. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Food - Confectionery stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.57 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Food - Confectionery industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

