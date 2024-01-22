Hershey (HSY) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

In the latest trading session, Hershey (HSY) closed at $188.26, marking a -1.16% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.22%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.36%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.32%.

Shares of the chocolate bar and candy maker witnessed a gain of 4.35% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Consumer Staples sector with its gain of 3.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.61%.

The upcoming earnings release of Hershey will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 8, 2024. On that day, Hershey is projected to report earnings of $1.96 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 2.97%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.74 billion, up 3.29% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Hershey. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.75% lower. Hershey currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Hershey is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.25. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 21.07.

We can additionally observe that HSY currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.48. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Food - Confectionery industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.52.

The Food - Confectionery industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 228, which puts it in the bottom 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Hershey Company (The) (HSY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

