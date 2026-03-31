Hershey (HSY) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Hershey (HSY) ended the recent trading session at $207.89, demonstrating a -2.65% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.91%. At the same time, the Dow added 2.49%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 3.83%.

The stock of chocolate bar and candy maker has fallen by 9.39% in the past month, leading the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 11.18% and undershooting the S&P 500's loss of 7.64%.

The upcoming earnings release of Hershey will be of great interest to investors. On that day, Hershey is projected to report earnings of $2.05 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 1.91%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.02 billion, up 7.59% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.21 per share and revenue of $12.25 billion, which would represent changes of +30.11% and +4.78%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Hershey. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.67% upward. Hershey is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, Hershey currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 26.02. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 16.79.

It is also worth noting that HSY currently has a PEG ratio of 1.36. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Food - Confectionery industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.36.

The Food - Confectionery industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 22, positioning it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

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Hershey Company (The) (HSY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.