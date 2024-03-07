Hershey (HSY) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

Hershey (HSY) closed the latest trading day at $192.52, indicating a -0.16% change from the previous session's end. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.03% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.34%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.51%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the chocolate bar and candy maker had lost 0.74% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 0.65% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.21% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Hershey in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $2.72, showcasing an 8.11% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $3.12 billion, indicating a 4.34% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.63 per share and revenue of $11.47 billion, which would represent changes of +0.42% and +2.75%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Hershey. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 1.34% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Hershey holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Hershey has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.03 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.18.

One should further note that HSY currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.95. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Food - Confectionery industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.5.

The Food - Confectionery industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Hershey Company (The) (HSY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.