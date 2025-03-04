Hershey (HSY) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Hershey Company (Symbol: HSY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $182.53, changing hands as high as $183.95 per share. Hershey Company shares are currently trading up about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HSY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HSY's low point in its 52 week range is $140.13 per share, with $211.92 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $182.70. The HSY DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.