Hershey (HSY) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing

The most recent trading session ended with Hershey (HSY) standing at $193.06, reflecting a +0.71% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.01%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.55%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.13%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the chocolate bar and candy maker had lost 3.97% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 2.98% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.5% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Hershey in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $2.78, showcasing a 6.92% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.13 billion, up 3.39% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.50 per share and revenue of $11.36 billion, which would represent changes of -0.94% and +1.78%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Hershey. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.61% decrease. Right now, Hershey possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Hershey is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.17. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.72.

One should further note that HSY currently holds a PEG ratio of 5.56. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Food - Confectionery industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.82 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Food - Confectionery industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 238, finds itself in the bottom 6% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

