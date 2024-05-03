Hershey (HSY) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Hershey (HSY) reported $3.25 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.9%. EPS of $3.07 for the same period compares to $2.96 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.12 billion, representing a surprise of +4.11%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +12.04%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.74.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Hershey performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Sales- International : $270.33 million versus $268.79 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.8% change.

: $270.33 million versus $268.79 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.8% change. Net Sales- North America : $2.98 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.86 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.6%.

: $2.98 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.86 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.6%. Net Sales- North America Confectionery : $2.71 billion versus $2.58 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.4% change.

: $2.71 billion versus $2.58 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.4% change. Net Sales- North America Salty Snacks : $275.11 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $272.36 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.9%.

: $275.11 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $272.36 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.9%. Segment Income (loss)- North America Confectionery : $948.20 million versus $829.15 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: $948.20 million versus $829.15 million estimated by five analysts on average. Unallocated corporate expense : $168.68 million versus -$166.59 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: $168.68 million versus -$166.59 million estimated by five analysts on average. Segment Income (loss)- North America Salty Snacks: $38.71 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $43.60 million.

Shares of Hershey have remained unchanged over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Highest Returns for Any Asset Class

It’s not even close. Despite ups and downs, Bitcoin has been more profitable for investors than any other decentralized, borderless form of money.

No guarantees for the future, but in the past three presidential election years, Bitcoin’s returns were as follows: 2012 +272.4%, 2016 +161.1%, and 2020 +302.8%. Zacks predicts another significant surge in months to come.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Hershey Company (The) (HSY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.