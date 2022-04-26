Hershey (HSY) Queued for Q1 Earnings: Things to Consider

The Hershey Company HSY is likely to witness a year-over-year rise in the top and the bottom line when it reports first-quarter 2022 earnings on Apr 28. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $2,484 million, suggesting a rise of 8.2% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings has remained unchanged in the past 30 days at $2.10 per share, indicating a 9.4% jump from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. The confectionary products and pantry items company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.3%, on average. Hershey delivered an earnings surprise of 3.7% in the last reported quarter.

Hershey Company The Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Hershey Company The price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Hershey Company The Quote

Things to Consider

Hershey is undertaking buyouts to augment portfolio strength and boost revenues. In this regard, the company’s Dot’s and Pretzel’s buyouts (concluded in December 2021) and the Lily’s acquisition (concluded in June 2021) have been fueling the top line. Hershey’s focus on undertaking consumer-friendly innovations bodes well. In its last earnings call, management highlighted that it is optimistic about the company’s innovation for 2022. Such upsides also bode well for the quarter under review.



Apart from this, Hershey has been undertaking strategic pricing initiatives to improve its performance. Net price realization drove Hershey’s fourth-quarter 2021 top line by 6.1 point, courtesy of higher list prices in all segments and slightly lower levels of promotional activity. Persistence of such trends is likely to have contributed to the company’s performance in the first quarter of 2022.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Hershey this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Hershey currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 and has an Earnings ESP of +1.84%.

Other Stocks With Favorable Combinations

Here are some other companies that you may want to consider, as our model shows that these too have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat.



Church & Dwight Co., Inc. CHD has an Earnings ESP of +2.69% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is expected to register top-line growth when it reports first-quarter 2022 results. The consensus mark for Church & Dwight’s revenues is pegged at $1,286 billion, indicating an increase of 3.8% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Church & Dwight’s quarterly earnings per share (EPS) of 76 cents suggests a decline of 8.4% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. CHD has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.8%, on average.



Inter Parfums IPAR has an Earnings ESP of +5.60% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is expected to register top-line growth when it reports first-quarter 2022 results. The consensus mark for Inter Parfums’ revenues is pegged at $219.4 million, indicating a rise of 10.5% from the year-ago quarter’s levels.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Inter Parfums’ bottom line is at 83 cents per share, which suggests a decline of 4.6% from the year-ago period’s reported figure. IPAR has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 46.7%, on average.



The Estee Lauder Companies EL has an Earnings ESP of +0.97% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is expected to register top-line growth when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2022 results. The consensus mark for The Estee Lauder Companies’ revenues is pegged at $4,292 million, indicating a rise of 11.1% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for The Estee Lauder Companies’ bottom line stands at $1.63 per share, which suggests a growth of 0.6% from the year-ago period’s reported figure. EL has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 26.5%, on average.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.

Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.