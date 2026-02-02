Hershey (HSY) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

In its upcoming report, Hershey (HSY) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.40 per share, reflecting a decline of 48% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $3 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 4%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.5% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Hershey metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- North America Salty Snacks' will reach $301.80 million. The estimate points to a change of +8.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- North America' will reach $2.75 billion. The estimate points to a change of +4.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- International' at $246.33 million. The estimate suggests a change of -3.2% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- North America Confectionery' will likely reach $2.45 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +4.2% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Segment Income (loss)- North America Confectionery' of $624.32 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $808.17 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Segment Income (loss)- North America Salty Snacks' should come in at $58.58 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $54.50 million.

Analysts forecast 'Segment income (loss)- International' to reach -$4.15 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $29.55 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Segment income (loss)- North America' stands at $682.90 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $862.68 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, Hershey shares have recorded returns of +6.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), HSY will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Hershey Company (The) (HSY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.