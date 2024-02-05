Hershey (HSY) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hershey (HSY) will report quarterly earnings of $1.95 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 3.5%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $2.73 billion, exhibiting an increase of 2.8% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Hershey metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- North America Salty Snacks' will likely reach $240.69 million. The estimate indicates a change of -11.5% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- North America Confectionery' should come in at $2.26 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.9%.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- International' to come in at $233.87 million. The estimate indicates a change of +13.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- North America' to reach $2.51 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.4%.

The consensus estimate for 'Segment Income (loss)- North America Confectionery' stands at $725.89 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $703.50 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Segment Income (loss)- North America Salty Snacks' reaching $35.86 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $56.69 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Segment income (loss)- North America' at $748.68 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $760.19 million in the same quarter last year.



Shares of Hershey have demonstrated returns of +5.3% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), HSY is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.