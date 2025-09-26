Hershey (HSY) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

Hershey (HSY) ended the recent trading session at $188.11, demonstrating a +1.54% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.59% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.65%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.44%.

The chocolate bar and candy maker's shares have seen an increase of 2.93% over the last month, surpassing the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 3.11% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.72%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Hershey in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.06, down 54.7% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $3.11 billion, indicating a 4.1% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

HSY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.92 per share and revenue of $11.51 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -36.82% and +2.78%, respectively.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Hershey. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.24% increase. Currently, Hershey is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Hershey is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 31.28. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.66, so one might conclude that Hershey is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, HSY's PEG ratio is currently 4.47. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Food - Confectionery industry held an average PEG ratio of 3.46.

The Food - Confectionery industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 213, finds itself in the bottom 14% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

