Hershey (HSY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Hershey (HSY) closed the most recent trading day at $227.80, moving +1.46% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.6% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.83%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.05%.

Heading into today, shares of the chocolate bar and candy maker had gained 1.25% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 9.14% and the S&P 500's loss of 12.9% in that time.

Hershey will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 4, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.07, down 1.43% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.61 billion, up 10.41% from the prior-year quarter.

HSY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.21 per share and revenue of $10.21 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +14.35% and +13.84%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Hershey should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Hershey currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Hershey currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 27.35. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.74.

It is also worth noting that HSY currently has a PEG ratio of 3.57. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. HSY's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.57 as of yesterday's close.

The Food - Confectionery industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 34, which puts it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



