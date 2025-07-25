Hershey (HSY) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

In the latest trading session, Hershey (HSY) closed at $187.12, marking a +1.75% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.24%.

Shares of the chocolate bar and candy maker witnessed a gain of 10.12% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Consumer Staples sector with its loss of 0.48%, and the S&P 500's gain of 4.61%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Hershey in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on July 30, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.01, showcasing a 20.47% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $2.55 billion, indicating a 22.82% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.77 per share and revenue of $11.52 billion. These totals would mark changes of -38.42% and +2.88%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Hershey. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 3.06% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, Hershey is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Hershey is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 31.9. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 24.4.

One should further note that HSY currently holds a PEG ratio of 6.93. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Food - Confectionery industry held an average PEG ratio of 4.96.

The Food - Confectionery industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 99, this industry ranks in the top 41% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Hershey Company (The) (HSY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.