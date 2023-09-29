Hershey (HSY) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Hershey (HSY) closed the most recent trading day at $200.08, moving -0.87% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.27% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.14%.

Heading into today, shares of the chocolate bar and candy maker had lost 6.06% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 5.93% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.86% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Hershey as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.48, up 14.29% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.98 billion, up 9.18% from the year-ago period.

HSY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.54 per share and revenue of $11.27 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +11.97% and +8.15%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Hershey. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.13% lower. Hershey is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Hershey currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.16. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.16, so we one might conclude that Hershey is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

We can also see that HSY currently has a PEG ratio of 2.48. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Food - Confectionery industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.88 as of yesterday's close.

The Food - Confectionery industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 110, putting it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow HSY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

