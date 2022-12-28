Hershey (HSY) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Hershey (HSY) closed at $232.87 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.21% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.2% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.86%.

Heading into today, shares of the chocolate bar and candy maker had gained 2.27% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 1.13% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.77% in that time.

Hershey will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Hershey is projected to report earnings of $1.78 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 5.33%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.58 billion, up 10.91% from the year-ago period.

HSY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.29 per share and revenue of $10.34 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +15.46% and +15.31%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Hershey. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% higher within the past month. Hershey is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Hershey is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 28.45. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 23.76, which means Hershey is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, HSY's PEG ratio is currently 3.71. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. HSY's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.71 as of yesterday's close.

The Food - Confectionery industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, which puts it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

