Hershey (HSY) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

Hershey (HSY) closed the most recent trading day at $184.67, moving -0.54% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.18%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.8%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.27%.

Shares of the chocolate bar and candy maker have depreciated by 4.99% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 1.41% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.46%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Hershey in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on November 7, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.66, up 2.31% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $3.1 billion, reflecting a 2.31% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

HSY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.45 per share and revenue of $11.31 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -1.46% and +1.28%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Hershey. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.38% lower. Hershey presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

With respect to valuation, Hershey is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.64. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 18.49 for its industry.

Investors should also note that HSY has a PEG ratio of 5.42 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Food - Confectionery industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.77 as of yesterday's close.

The Food - Confectionery industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 210, this industry ranks in the bottom 17% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Hershey Company (The) (HSY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

