Hershey (HSY) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

Hershey (HSY) closed the latest trading day at $179.52, indicating a -1.66% change from the previous session's end. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.47%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.27%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.5%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the chocolate bar and candy maker had lost 4.22% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 3.52% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.77% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Hershey in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.97, indicating a 2.48% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $2.74 billion, reflecting a 3.43% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.53 per share and a revenue of $11.25 billion, representing changes of +11.85% and +8%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Hershey. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.03% downward. Hershey presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Hershey is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.15. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.7.

It is also worth noting that HSY currently has a PEG ratio of 2.26. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Food - Confectionery industry stood at 2.44 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Food - Confectionery industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 86, this industry ranks in the top 35% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

