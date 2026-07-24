Hershey (HSY) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

Hershey (HSY) closed at $174.30 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.25% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.05%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.46%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.64%.

Shares of the chocolate bar and candy maker have depreciated by 2.57% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 0.06%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.61%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Hershey in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on July 30, 2026. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.45, showcasing a 19.83% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.65 billion, up 1.32% from the prior-year quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $8.42 per share and a revenue of $12.24 billion, indicating changes of +33.44% and +4.72%, respectively, from the former year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Hershey. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.39% lower within the past month. Hershey is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Hershey is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.45. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 20.15.

It is also worth noting that HSY currently has a PEG ratio of 1.07. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Food - Confectionery industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.07 as of yesterday's close.

The Food - Confectionery industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 225, this industry ranks in the bottom 9% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

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Hershey Company (The) (HSY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.