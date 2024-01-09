Hershey (HSY) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

The latest trading session saw Hershey (HSY) ending at $193.09, denoting a +0.86% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.15%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.42%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.09%.

Coming into today, shares of the chocolate bar and candy maker had gained 2.78% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector gained 7.22%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.5%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Hershey in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on February 8, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.97, reflecting a 2.48% decrease from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $2.74 billion, reflecting a 3.29% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Hershey. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.92% lower. As of now, Hershey holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Hershey is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.29. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.12.

It is also worth noting that HSY currently has a PEG ratio of 2.49. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Food - Confectionery industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.52 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Food - Confectionery industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 228, finds itself in the bottom 10% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

