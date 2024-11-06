Hershey Gears Up for Q3 Earnings: Here's What You Should Know

The Hershey Company HSY is likely to register top-line growth when it reports third-quarter 2024 earnings on Nov. 7. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $3.1 billion, which indicates a 1.4% increase from the year-ago level.

However, the consensus mark for quarterly earnings has moved down 1.6% in the past seven days to $2.50 per share, indicating a decline of 3.9% from the year-ago reported figure. HSY has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2.3%, on average.



Factors That May Impact HSY's Q3 Results

Hershey's performance has been bearing the brunt of a slowdown in discretionary spending in convenience stores, where it traditionally saw strong sales. The decline in impulse buying and reduced on-the-go spending pose a risk to the company's growth in its core confectionery business.



HSY’s gross margin is facing pressure due to rising input costs, outpacing the benefits of price hikes and productivity gains. During its lastearnings call management highlighted that despite a strong hedging strategy, cost challenges are likely to continue impacting margins through the second half of 2024, which remains a concern for the third-quarter performance. Our model suggests an adjusted gross margin contraction of 230 basis points to 42.6% in the to-be-reported quarter.

Despite challenging consumer trends and reduced discretionary spending, strength in Hershey's confectionery segment bodes well. The company has strong expectations for continued growth for the segment in the second half of 2024 with higher levels of innovation and merchandising. We expect North America Confectionery segment sales growth of 4.6% in the third quarter. Strong brand innovation and frequent buyouts have been adding to Hershey’s portfolio strength. Effective pricing actions have also been offering respite.

Earnings Whispers for Hershey

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Hershey this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Hershey carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) and has an Earnings ESP of -1.89%.

Some Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the correct combination to beat on earnings this time around.



CAVA Group, Inc. CAVA currently has an Earnings ESP of +3.38% and a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. The company is likely to register a top-line decline when it reports third-quarter 2024 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CAVA’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $234.9 million, which indicates growth of 33.8% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The consensus estimate for CAVA Group’s quarterly earnings has remained unchanged over the past 30 days at 11 cents per share. The figure indicates growth of 83.3% from the year-ago quarter’s number. CAVA delivered an average earnings surprise of 257.7% in the trailing four quarters.



Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. OLLI currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.50% and a Zacks Rank of 3. OLLI's top line is anticipated to increase year over year when it reports third-quarter 2024 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues is pegged at $519 million, which implies 8.1% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The company is expected to register an increase in the bottom line. The consensus estimate for Ollie's Bargain’s third-quarter earnings is pegged at 57 cents per share, indicating 11.8% growth from the year-ago quarter. OLLI has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.9%, on average.



Sweetgreen, Inc. SG currently has an Earnings ESP of +4.76% and a Zacks Rank of 3. SG is likely to register growth in its top and bottom lines when it reports third-quarter 2024 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Sweetgreen’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $173.7 million, which indicates an increase of 13.2% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The consensus estimate for SG’s bottom line is expected to increase 27.3% from the year-ago quarter’s number. Sweetgreen delivered a negative average earnings surprise of almost 12% in the trailing four quarters.

