Hershey Gears Up for Q1 Earnings: Should Investors Expect a Beat?

The Hershey Company HSY is likely to witness top-line growth when it reports first-quarter 2026 earnings on April 30. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $3.03 billion, indicating growth of almost 8% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus mark for earnings has risen by 2 cents over the past seven days to $2.05 a share, which, however, implies a 1.9% decrease from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. HSY has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 17.2%, on average.

Hershey Company (The) Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise





Hershey Company (The) price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Hershey Company (The) Quote

Factors Likely to Influence HSY’s Upcoming Results

Hershey appears well-positioned to deliver a steady first-quarter performance, supported by continued momentum across its core confectionery and snacking businesses. The company has been benefiting from solid execution, resilient demand trends and effective pricing actions, which have helped sustain growth despite a challenging operating backdrop. Its strong brand equity and disciplined revenue management, combined with broad affordability across the portfolio, are likely to have supported consumption trends and kept demand relatively stable.



The company’s ongoing investments in innovation, brand building and consumer engagement are expected to have been key growth drivers. Hershey has been ramping up advertising, in-store activations and new product launches while leveraging an expanded calendar of seasonal and cultural events to drive consumption occasions. Increased focus on flagship brands, along with a robust innovation pipeline across confectionery and snacks, should have aided demand generation and strengthened its competitive positioning.



Strength in the salty snacks segment remains another tailwind. The business continues to benefit from favorable consumer trends toward permissible and better-for-you snacking, along with strong retail execution, distribution gains and innovation. The integration of recent acquisitions and expansion of its snacking portfolio have enhanced growth prospects, providing diversification and supporting overall business momentum.



On the negative side, persistent cost pressures and elasticity-driven volume softness remain concerns. Elevated commodity costs, including cocoa, along with tariff-related expenses and broader cost inflation, are likely to have weighed on margins. While pricing actions have helped offset some of these headwinds, higher price points may have impacted volumes in certain segments, limiting overall profitability recovery in the quarter.

Earnings Whispers for HSY

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Hershey this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is the case here.



Hershey carries a Zacks Rank #3 and has an Earnings ESP of +1.12%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Other Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are some other companies worth considering, as our model shows that these, too, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.



Altria Group, Inc. MO currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.52% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The consensus estimate for the quarterly revenues is pinned at $4.56 billion, which indicates 0.9% growth from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Altria Group’s upcoming quarter’s EPS is pegged at $1.24, which implies 0.8% growth year over year. MO delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2.5%, on average.



Molson Coors Beverage Company TAP currently has an Earnings ESP of +8.37% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The consensus estimate for the quarterly revenues is pegged at $2.33 billion, which indicates a surge of 1.2% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Molson Coors’ upcoming quarter’s EPS is pegged at 37 cents, which implies a 26% decrease year over year. TAP delivered an earnings surprise of 3.4% in the last reported quarter.



The Boston Beer Company, Inc. SAM currently has an Earnings ESP of +3.76% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The consensus mark for the upcoming quarter’s revenues is pegged at $436.8 million, which indicates a decline of 9.3% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Boston Beer’s quarterly earnings per share of $1.85 implies a decrease of 14.4% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. SAM delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 55.8%, on average.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Hershey Company (The) (HSY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Altria Group, Inc. (MO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (SAM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.