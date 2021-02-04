Hershey forecasts 2021 profit, sales above estimates

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Hershey Co HSY.N forecast 2021 profit and sales above Wall Street expectations on Thursday, driven by a recent increase in product prices and strong demand for items, including Twizzlers, S'mores and Candy Dish, during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The chocolatier projects 2021 net sales to grow by 2% to 4%, compared with analysts' average estimate of a 2.94% rise.

It also expects full-year earnings per share to grow by 6% to 8%, while analysts on average expect a rise of 5.73%.

(Reporting by Mehr Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

