US Markets
HSY

Hershey forecasts 2021 profit, sales above estimates

Contributor
Mehr Bedi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/© Mike Blake / Reuters

Hershey Co forecast 2021 profit and sales above Wall Street expectations on Thursday, driven by a recent increase in product prices and strong demand for items, including Twizzlers, S'mores and Candy Dish, during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Hershey Co HSY.N forecast 2021 profit and sales above Wall Street expectations on Thursday, driven by a recent increase in product prices and strong demand for items, including Twizzlers, S'mores and Candy Dish, during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The chocolatier projects 2021 net sales to grow by 2% to 4%, compared with analysts' average estimate of a 2.94% rise.

It also expects full-year earnings per share to grow by 6% to 8%, while analysts on average expect a rise of 5.73%.

(Reporting by Mehr Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Mehr.Bedi@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HSY

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters