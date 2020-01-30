US Markets

Hershey forecasts 2020 sales, profit largely above estimates

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR

Hershey Co forecast 2020 profit and sales largely above Wall Street estimates on Thursday after beating fourth-quarter sales targets, driven by recent price increases and investments in healthier snacking options.

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Hershey Co forecast 2020 profit and sales largely above Wall Street estimates on Thursday after beating fourth-quarter sales targets, driven by recent price increases and investments in healthier snacking options. The company estimates full-year profit to be in the range of $6.13 per share to $6.24 per share, while analysts on average had expected it to earn $6.16. The Kisses chocolate maker also projects 2020 net sales to increase between 2% and 4%, compared with average analyst estimate of a 2.90% rise. [nGNXq7x18] Net sales rose to $2.07 billion from $1.99 billion in the quarter ended Dec. 31, scraping past the average analyst estimate of $2.06 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel) ((Praveen.Paramasivam@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 0422)) Keywords: HERSHEY RESULTS/ (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular