HERSHEY Earnings Results: $HSY Reports Quarterly Earnings

HERSHEY ($HSY) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported earnings of $2.69 per share, beating estimates of $2.40 by $0.29. The company also reported revenue of $2,887,540,000, beating estimates of $2,869,313,484 by $18,226,516.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $HSY stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

HERSHEY Insider Trading Activity

HERSHEY insiders have traded $HSY stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HSY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHELE BUCK (Chairman, President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 35,500 shares for an estimated $7,104,610 .

. CHRISTOPHER M SCALIA (SVP, CHR & Transf. Officer) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $985,200

STEVEN E VOSKUIL (SVP, Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $756,880 .

. CHARLES R RAUP (President, U.S. Confection) sold 2,065 shares for an estimated $400,341

JENNIFER MCCALMAN (VP, Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,094 shares for an estimated $198,137.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

HERSHEY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 575 institutional investors add shares of HERSHEY stock to their portfolio, and 704 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

HERSHEY Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $HSY stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HSY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 4 times. They made 4 purchases worth up to $60,000 on 01/08, 12/24, 11/07, 11/01 and 0 sales.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.