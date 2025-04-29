HERSHEY Earnings Preview: Recent $HSY Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

HERSHEY ($HSY) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $2,822,001,236 and earnings of $1.97 per share.

HERSHEY Insider Trading Activity

HERSHEY insiders have traded $HSY stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HSY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEVEN E VOSKUIL (SVP, Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $720,000 .

. JENNIFER MCCALMAN (VP, Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 556 shares for an estimated $90,983.

HERSHEY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 569 institutional investors add shares of HERSHEY stock to their portfolio, and 721 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

HERSHEY Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $HSY stock 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HSY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/08.

on 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/08. REPRESENTATIVE CAROL D. MILLER purchased up to $15,000 on 03/10.

on 03/10. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON purchased up to $15,000 on 01/15.

on 01/15. REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 4 times. They made 4 purchases worth up to $60,000 on 01/08, 12/24, 11/07, 11/01 and 0 sales.

HERSHEY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HSY in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Sell" rating on 01/11/2025

HERSHEY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HSY recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $HSY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $174.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Lavery from Piper Sandler set a target price of $168.0 on 11/08/2024

on 11/08/2024 Matthew Smith from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $180.0 on 11/07/2024

