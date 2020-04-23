Hershey Company Withdraws 2020 Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - The Hershey Company (HSY) has decided to withdraw fiscal 2020 guidance. The company's previously issued net sales and earnings guidance did not anticipate a significant impact from COVID-19. The company reaffirmed its long-term financial objectives of net sales growth in the range of 2% to 4% and an increase in earnings per share of 6% to 8%.

For the first quarter, adjusted earnings per share was $1.63, an increase of 2.5%. On average, 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.71, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

First quarter consolidated net sales were $2.04 billion, an increase of 1.0%. Organic, constant currency net sales increased 0.5%, for the quarter. Analysts expected revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter.

The company believes it has sufficient liquidity to satisfy cash needs, as supported by access to bank lines of credit and an unsecured revolving credit facility.

