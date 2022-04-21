Hershey Company The (HSY) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?

Have you been paying attention to shares of Hershey (HSY)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 10.6% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $231 in the previous session. Hershey has gained 18.7% since the start of the year compared to the 0.9% move for the Zacks Consumer Staples sector and the 17% return for the Zacks Food - Confectionery industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on February 3, 2022, Hershey reported EPS of $1.69 versus consensus estimate of $1.63.

For the current fiscal year, Hershey is expected to post earnings of $7.94 per share on $9.77 billion in revenues. This represents a 10.58% change in EPS on an 8.91% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $8.51 per share on $10.06 billion in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 7.16% and 2.92%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Hershey may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Hershey has a Value Score of C. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are B and C, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 28.9X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 28.9X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 26.2X versus its peer group's average of 27.2X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 3.77. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Hershey currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Hershey fits the bill. Thus, it seems as though Hershey shares could have a bit more room to run in the near term.

