Hershey Company Issues FY20 Guidance; Q4 Profit Tops Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - The Hershey Company (HSY) estimates full-year 2020 adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $6.13 to $6.24, an increase 6% to 8% from 2019. Reported net sales are expected to increase 2% to 4%. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $6.16. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share was $1.28, an increase of 1.6%. On average, 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.24, for the quarter.

Fourth-quarter consolidated net sales were $2.07 billion, an increase of 4.0%. Organic, constant currency net sales increased 1.9%, for the quarter. Analysts expected revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter.

