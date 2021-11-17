Hershey Company (HSY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 18, 2021

Hershey Company (HSY) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.901 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HSY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 12.06% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $177.72, the dividend yield is 2.03%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HSY was $177.72, representing a -2.73% decrease from the 52 week high of $182.71 and a 23.78% increase over the 52 week low of $143.58.

HSY is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW) and Post Holdings, Inc. (POST). HSY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.88. Zacks Investment Research reports HSY's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 12.5%, compared to an industry average of 13.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the hsy Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to HSY through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HSY as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG)

Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (PBJ)

Emles Made in America ETF (AMER)

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (ALTL)

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ALTL with an increase of 8.82% over the last 100 days. FTXG has the highest percent weighting of HSY at 7.58%.

